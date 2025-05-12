PM Modi took ‘historic steps’ post Pahalgam attack, stopped blood and water flow: BJP leader Sambit Patra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, citing a series of retaliatory measures that included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and Operation Sindoor.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra described the developments as a “paradigm shift” in India’s strategic posture.

“This is an extraordinary achievement. This is Naya Bharat. For the first time, a country has struck deep inside a nuclear-armed nation to eliminate terror infrastructure,” he said, referring to Operation Sindoor.

Patra said that the Indian armed forces targeted and destroyed nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “Pakistan expected retaliation following the Pahalgam carnage, but they did not anticipate its timing or scale,” he said.