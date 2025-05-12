PM Modi took ‘historic steps’ post Pahalgam attack, stopped blood and water flow: BJP leader Sambit Patra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, citing a series of retaliatory measures that included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and Operation Sindoor.
Addressing a press conference in the national capital, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra described the developments as a “paradigm shift” in India’s strategic posture.
“This is an extraordinary achievement. This is Naya Bharat. For the first time, a country has struck deep inside a nuclear-armed nation to eliminate terror infrastructure,” he said, referring to Operation Sindoor.
Patra said that the Indian armed forces targeted and destroyed nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “Pakistan expected retaliation following the Pahalgam carnage, but they did not anticipate its timing or scale,” he said.
In his remarks, Patra further stated that the government’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and bilateral trade ties with Islamabad signalled a strategic recalibration.
“By stopping the flow of both blood and water, Prime Minister Modi has sent a clear message. These are not symbolic measures; they are steps aimed at structurally weakening Pakistan’s economy,” he said.
The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, has long survived turbulent ties between the two nations. Patra noted that successive governments had refrained from altering its provisions. “For over five decades, no one touched the Indus Water Agreement. Prime Minister Modi has now taken a historic decision that will directly impact Pakistan’s GDP,” he said.
He further clarified that the current military situation at the border should not be seen as a ceasefire but as a temporary understanding. “We will break that understanding the moment Pakistan launches another terrorist attack on India,” he warned.