Raipur Diary | State poised to emerge as a textile hub soon

The Chhattisgarh government has signed a MoU with the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), marking a major step towards transforming the state into a centre for textile and apparel manufacturing. During the recent CMAI FAB show in Mumbai, CM Vishnu Deo Sai engaged with the investors and industrialists, inviting them to invest in the state. He presented the state’s ambitious vision for the textile sector. The government is emphasising that the state is now not just focused on ease of doing business, but speed of doing business. Additionally, the state cabinet has already approved NIFT campus in Nava Raipur. Soon, a CMAI Textile and Apparel facilitation centre too will be set up.

India’s 1st hydrogen fuel truck for mining logistics

The Adani Enterprises has deployed the country’s first hydrogen fuel cell truck to promote cleaner transportation for mining logistics at the state government’s coal block. Each truck, equipped with smart technology and three hydrogen tanks, can carry up to 40 tons of cargo over a distance of 200 km. CM Vishnu Deo Sai flagged off the first truck that will be used to transport coal from the Gare Pelma III Block in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district to the state’s power plant. Hydrogen, the most abundant element, produces no harmful emissions. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles match diesel trucks in range and load capacity but emit only water vapour and warm air.