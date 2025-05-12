Removal of 5.46 lakh women from ‘Maiyaan Samman Yojana’ sparks row in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Removal of 5.46 lakh women from the beneficiary list of ‘Maiyaan Samman Yojana’ has sparked a political row in Jharkhand.

The mass-elimination of such a large number of women has intensified the already simmering feud between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), accusing each other of exploiting women for political gains.

BJP on Monday, made a scathing attack on the state government over the decision to remove 5.46 lakh women from the list of beneficiaries, calling it a betrayal of trust.

BJP spokesperson Rafia Naz accused the Hemant Soren-led government of using poor women as a vote bank during elections and then discarding them once the elections were over.

“This is a clear case of fraud; first, they were given money by including them into the scheme to gain votes, and now they’re humiliating them by calling them ineligible. If even a single rupee is recovered from these women, the BJP will launch a statewide protest,” said Rafia Naz.

Hemant Soren government get votes by giving money to the women, but then extorts from them after coming to power – this is their real character, she added.