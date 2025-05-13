Ahmedabad Diary | BJP MP criticises party district leadership

MLA brings humour to serious meeting

Vadodara’s Manjalpur MLA Yogesh Patel recently convened a meeting with ward councillors and office-bearers to review grant-funded developmental works. The meeting focused on expediting pending BJP projects and finalising new proposals. As councillors detailed grant allocations, Patel quipped, “If you are writing details of my account, submit yours too,” sparking laughter across the room. Patel’s banter underlined a strategic urgency beneath the humour.

14 booked for posts hurting Army’s morale

As part of its crackdown against anti-national elements in the state during ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Gujarat Police booked 14 people for posting negative, demoralizing content on social media. Acting on instructions from MoS for Home Harsh Sanghvi and state police chief Vikas Sahay, the Intelligence ranch and Social Media Monitoring Unit identified posts spreading false information, rumours, and jeopardising army morale. Cases were registered immediately.

