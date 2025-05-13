Nation

Airlines asked to resume normal operations at 32 shut airports from May 15

A Ministry source said, "At present, partial operations are taking place."
Airport
Normal service of airlines will soon resume from all airports.(Representative image | Express)
S Lalitha
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday night expressed optimism that airlines would resume their normal operations to the 32 closed airports from May 15. He released a statement to this effect after holding a review meeting with top officials and representatives of all airlines in New Delhi.

The Minister said, "With the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) ending on 15th May, I suggested that airlines resume their normal schedules from the 15th across all 32 airports for which the NOTAM was issued. All airlines responded positively to this suggestion."

A Ministry source said, "At present, partial operations are taking place. The full-fledged operations will resume from May 15. This was the outcome after the meeting held on Tuesday."

The NOTAM to close 32 airports in the North and Western India upto May 15 (5.29 am) was issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on May 9 as a precautionary step after the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7 .

A revised NOTAM by AAI said the airports would open for commercial operations from Monday (May 12) but leading airlines like Indigo and Air India had publicly stated they would not operate flights to specific airports on Monday and Tuesday (May 13).

This was on account of unconfirmed reports of drone attacks by Pakistan at a few cities. Indigo operated a flight from Delhi to Amritsar but it had to turn back due to a sudden blackout imposed in Amritsar.

Airport Closures and Flight Cancellations

Airport Closures and Flight Cancellations

Airport Location Status
Ambala Haryana Closed
Hindon UP Closed
Naliya Gujarat Closed
Sarsawa UP Closed
Uttarlai Rajasthan Closed
Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir Closed
Awantipur Jammu & Kashmir Closed
Jammu Jammu & Kashmir Closed
Amritsar Punjab Closed
Chandigarh Punjab Closed
Ludhiana Punjab Closed
Patiala Punjab Closed
Bhatinda Punjab Closed
Adampur Punjab Closed
Halwara Punjab Closed
Pathankot Punjab Closed
Bhuntar Himachal Pradesh Closed
Shimla Himachal Pradesh Closed
Kangra-Gaggal Himachal Pradesh Closed
Kishangarh Rajasthan Closed
Thoise Ladakh Closed
Leh Ladakh Closed
Mundra Gujarat Closed
Jamnagar Gujarat Closed
Hirasar Gujarat Closed
Porbandar Gujarat Closed
Keshod Gujarat Closed
Kandla Gujarat Closed
Bhuj Gujarat Closed
Jaisalmer Rajasthan Closed
Jodhpur Rajasthan Closed
Bikaner Rajasthan Closed

Air India Announcement: “In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May.”

Indigo Announcement: “All flights to and from Amritsar, Jammu, Leh, Rajkot, Srinagar, and Chandigarh are cancelled for Tuesday (May 13).”

Responses from other airlines are awaited.

India-Pakistan Tensions

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com