Airlines asked to resume normal operations at 32 shut airports from May 15

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday night expressed optimism that airlines would resume their normal operations to the 32 closed airports from May 15. He released a statement to this effect after holding a review meeting with top officials and representatives of all airlines in New Delhi.

The Minister said, "With the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) ending on 15th May, I suggested that airlines resume their normal schedules from the 15th across all 32 airports for which the NOTAM was issued. All airlines responded positively to this suggestion."

A Ministry source said, "At present, partial operations are taking place. The full-fledged operations will resume from May 15. This was the outcome after the meeting held on Tuesday."

The NOTAM to close 32 airports in the North and Western India upto May 15 (5.29 am) was issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on May 9 as a precautionary step after the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7 .

A revised NOTAM by AAI said the airports would open for commercial operations from Monday (May 12) but leading airlines like Indigo and Air India had publicly stated they would not operate flights to specific airports on Monday and Tuesday (May 13).

This was on account of unconfirmed reports of drone attacks by Pakistan at a few cities. Indigo operated a flight from Delhi to Amritsar but it had to turn back due to a sudden blackout imposed in Amritsar.