Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair gets life threat

BENGALURU: Fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair said that he has filed a police complaint following a threat after his home address and mobile number were allegedly leaked on a social media platform.

However, no FIR has been registered yet, police said.

In a post on 'X' on Monday night, he alleged that people have leaked his home address and mobile number and have threatened to send pork to his address.

"There are already life threats against me. This isn't the first time. The same person in 2023 had sent pork to my address and shared the shipping address on Twitter. I have filed a complaint before @DCPEASTBCP (DCP East).

Trust that @CPBlr @DgpKarnataka takes this threat seriously at least this time," he said in his post.