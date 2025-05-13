Amritsar hooch tragedy death toll rises to 21, kingpin among 10 arrested; four officers suspended

CHANDIGARH: The death toll in the Amritsar hooch tragedy has risen to 21, with 10 others hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in five villages of the Majitha area in Punjab.

Ten people, including the main supplier and the alleged kingpin, were arrested in connection with the incident. Along with the suspension of four officers: Deputy Superintendent of Police, Station House Officer (SHO), besides Majitha sub-division excise and taxation officer (ETO) and excise inspector.

Sources revealed that the deceased include youths from Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, Therewal, and Talwandi Ghuman villages. With the condition of ten others critical, the death toll may rise. The victims have been admitted to Amritsar Civil Hospital. Police have launched an investigation into the source of the illicit liquor.

Residents of other villages, including Bhullar, Tangra, and Sandha, are also reported to have consumed the same spurious liquor, with many experiencing severe symptoms such as vomiting.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met the families of the victims at Marari Kalan and announced Rs 10 lakh in compensation to the kin of the deceased. He also assured that the state government will cover the full cost of education for the victims' children.

Likewise, he said that every possible help in terms of jobs and others will also be extended to these families in this hour of grief.