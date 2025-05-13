At least 15 dead, 10 critical after consuming spurious liquor in Amritsar

CHANDIGARH: 15 people have been confirmed dead and 10 others are in critical condition after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in five villages of Majitha area in Punjab's Amritsar. The state police have arrested six persons including the main supplier and the alleged kingpin in connection with this case. Investigation into the source of spurious liquor is underway.

Those critical have been admitted to Amritsar civil hospital. Sources said that the death toll is likely to rise.

The deceased include youths from Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, Therewal and Talwandi Ghuman villages. Residents of Bhullar, Tangra and Sandha villages are also said to have consumed illicit liquor as many began to experience severe symptoms of poisoning.

Police sources said that the liquor distribution network kingpin Sahib Singh and the main supplier Prabhjit Singh have been arrested. Other accused Kulbir Singh, Gurjant Singh and Ninder Kaur have also been arrested.

Sahib was picked up from Rajasansi area in Amritsar.

Police teams have now gone out of the state to apprehend firms suspected of supplying the illicit liquor.