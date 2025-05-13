Ceasefire brings relief to Gujarat govt staff; flights to Bhuj, Rajkot cancelled by airlines amid security concerns

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat government employees get relief as the ceasefire between India and Pakistan brings a return to normalcy. Following the May 10 truce, the revoked leave was officially reinstated.

However, despite the easing of hostilities, flights to Bhuj and Rajkot were cancelled on Tuesday, with airlines citing continued security concerns.

The airlines are actively monitoring developments and has pledged to keep passengers updated. Notably, drone activity was detected near the Kutch border last night, fueling continued vigilance.

On May 12, eight airports in Gujarat—Bhuj, Kandla, Keshod, Jamnagar, Naliya, Mundra, Hirasar (Rajkot), and Porbandar—resumed operations after being shut down amid security concerns. However, just a day later, airlines reversed course.

On May 13, flights to Rajkot were cancelled, followed by Air India's broader suspension of services to Bhuj, Jamnagar, and Rajkot. This wave of cancellations wasn’t isolated—flights to key strategic locations like Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, and Chandigarh were also grounded, signalling continued unease despite reopened runways.

Air India, in its statement, said, ‘In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May."

‘In light of the latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority, flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot are cancelled for 13th May 2025.” said Indigo in its statement

Meanwhile, on the evening of May 12, Pakistan escalated tensions by deploying drones across multiple fronts—targeting Gujarat’s Kutch district, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab’s Amritsar, Rajasthan’s Barmer, reportedly. This calculated provocation came despite ceasefire announcements, exposing persistent volatility