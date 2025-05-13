Dargah demolition row: SC asks for Uttarakhand's reply on contempt plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the response of Uttarakhand authorities on a plea for contempt action against them over the demolition of a registered waqf property.

The plea has alleged that a dargah in Dehradun was demolished in the intervening night of April 25-26 without any notice despite the assurance given before the apex court by the Centre on April 17 in the matter concerning challenge to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

"Till the next date of hearing, no waqf, including a waqf by user, whether declared by way of notification or by way of registration, shall be de-notified, nor will their character or status be changed," the top court's April 17 order said.

The contempt plea came up for hearing before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, said the religious place was registered as a waqf property in 1982 and was demolished despite the statement made by the Centre before the top court.