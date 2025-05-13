Drones sighted in Jalandhar, blackout in Amritsar, airport temporarily closed

CHANDIGARH: DRONES were reportedly sighted late Monday evening over Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur in Punjab, and a surveillance drone was brought down in Jalandhar.

A blackout was enforced tonight in Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and parts of Jalandhar districts. The Amritsar International Airport has been temporarily closed for civil operations. It reopened this morning. An Amritsar-bound flight from Delhi was asked to turn back.

Sources claimed a drone sighting near Sura Nussa in Jalandhar, near the Indian army’s ammunition depot. Another sighting was reported in Unchi Bassi, between Mukerian and Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district, on the Jammu national highway.

Electricity was immediately switched off in some parts of Jalandhar city, Dasuya, and Mukerian. An air-raid siren was sounded in the border city of Amritsar, followed by a blackout.