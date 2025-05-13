Fadnavis takes stock of Maharashtra security

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday reviewed Mumbai’s security with top military officials and said Pakistan indulged in a proxy war because it cannot fight a direct war with India.

After the review, he said, “Cross-firing and attacks have been ongoing for the last few days. Given this situation, we must take corrective and precautionary measures. That strategy was discussed in this meeting.”

Regarding Mumbai’s security, the chief minister said, “Mumbai is India’s financial capital. In previous attacks, the enemy tried to target this economic hub. In the times ahead, we must work with full strength. So, the exchange of intelligence is crucial. Everyone must be more vigilant regarding cybersecurity. Senior state government and defence forces officials must work together in greater coordination.”

He informed that the meeting also discussed improved intelligence sharing, greater use of technology, necessary precautionary measures, and the expected cooperation from the state government to the defence forces. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were present at the meeting.