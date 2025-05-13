'IAF has made India proud': PM Modi hails Operation Sindoor at Adampur AFS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the Indian armed forces for their efforts and valour in executing Operation Sindoor.

Addressing a gathering of the Indian Air Force personnel and soldiers stationed at the Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab, PM Modi hailed the military force for reaching their target with perfection.

"I can proudly say that all of you reached your target with perfection. In Pakistan, it was not just the terrorist camps and their air bases that were destroyed, but their nefarious designs and audacity were also defeated," PM Modi said.

Saluting the armed forces for their efforts and valour, Modi said, "All of you have made millions of Indians proud, have made every Indian's mother proud, you have created history, and I have come among you this morning to see you."

"When our drones destroy the walls of the enemy's fort, when our missiles reach the target with a whizzing sound, the enemy hears 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. When we light up the sun even at night, the enemy sees 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. When our armies blow away the threat of nuclear blackmail, then only one thing resonates from the sky- 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'," he added.

PM Modi said every moment of Operation Sindoor was a testament to Indian army's capability and lauded the forces' coordination as "genuinely fantastic."

"Be it Army, Navy or Air Force - their coordination was amazing. Navy showed its dominance over the sea, Army strengthened the border and the Indian Air Force attacked as well as defended. BSF and other Forces displayed fantastic capabilities. Integrated air and land combat system did amazing job. This is jointness. This has become a strong identity of the capability of Indian armed forces," he said.

Speaking of the Pakistan military's attempts to target Indian military bases, PM Modi said, "Rattled with #OperationSindoor, the enemy tried to attack this air base and several of our other air bases multiple times. They targeted us again and again but the nefarious designs of Pakistan failed each time."

Reieterating the success of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said that the Indian military has defeated the Pakistan Army, on which the terrorists has been relying.

"The Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy have defeated the Pakistani Army on which these terrorists were relying. There is no such place in Pakistan where terrorists can sit and breathe in peace," he said.

PM Modi's visit to the airbase came just a day after his national address regarding Operation Sindoor, where he stressed that the only talks that will happen with the neighbouring country will be on Kashmir and terrorism.