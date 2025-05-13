Kharge demands special Parliament session to discuss Operation Sindoor, ceasefire

KALABURAGI: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, demanded the Prime Minister convene a special session of the Parliament immediately.

Before proceeding to New Delhi, Kharge told the press at his residence that a special session is needed to discuss key issues, including Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire.

When asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that his strong suggestion led to a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Kharge said such confidential matters should be discussed in Parliament or an All-Party Meeting.

All the opposition parties have supported the steps taken by the union government, the union government should also reciprocate it by taking into confidence the opposition parties, Kharge said.

Meanwhile, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge told press persons that the Prime Minister should tell the country the truth on the ceasefire. The country wants to know whether the Indian government agreed for the ceasefire due to pressure from Donald Trump and what made India take this decision. The Prime Minister is coming on TV to address the public, it is not sufficient, he has to answer many questions in this regard, Priyank Kharge said.