Madhya Pradesh minister's veiled remark on Colonel Sofia Qureshi sparks major political controversy

BHOPAL: BJP minister Kunwar Vijay Shah from Madhya Pradesh has sparked controversy with a veiled remark about Colonel Sofia Qureshi, one of the two female public faces of the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor.

Addressing a Halma (traditional practice among tribals for community support and environment conservation) in Indore district’s Mhow on Monday, the tribal affairs minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, while lauding PM Narendra Modi’s leadership over Operation Sindoor to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, said, “Those who widowed our daughters, we sent the sister of the same katey-pitey log (same torn people) to screw them.”

Adding in the same vein at the event in Indore’s Mhow subdivision (which houses one of the major bases of the country's armed forces), the MP minister said, “They (terrorists) undressed and killed our Hindus. Now, Modiji couldn’t have done the same, so he sent a sister from their (terrorists) society, to ensure that if you widowed our sisters, a sister of yours will come and undress you. He (PM Modi) had declared that India will strike the terrorists in their home and bury them, which he did.”

Sharing the MP minister’s controversial speech, the All India Congress posted on ‘X,’ “The brave daughters of our army are sisters of terrorists – this disgusting utterance has been made by MP minister Vijay Shah. This shameful statement has been made about the daughters of India, whom everyone is proud of. They have been described as sisters of terrorists, which is an insult to our mighty army,"he said.