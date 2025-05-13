Madhya Pradesh: Mission D-3 shows results in tribal districts

BHOPAL: What began as a silent movement by tribal youths last November to liberate marriages from dowry, liquor, DJ music, has turned into a force to reckon with in just six months.

Titled Mission D3, the movement has spread to every corner of Bhil and Bhilala tribe dominated Jhabua and Alirajpur districts of western Madhya Pradesh. The initiative has succeeded in saving poor tribal families from falling in the debt trap of private money lenders for financing the 3Ds — dahej (dowry), daroo (liquor) and DJ music — in marriages.

On May 11, a Bhil tribe family in Kaliyavav village of Alirajpur district, married their daughter sans the three evils. “There is no place for all three Ds in my daughter’s wedding. We’ve completely kept the marriage simple, where traditional musicians armed with dhols and madals are belting out old tunes,” the bride’s father Thawar Singh said at the wedding ceremony. The local MLA and MP minister Nagarsing Chouhan was also present.

A month ago, Mukesh Patel, the former Congress MLA from Alirajpur seat married off his daughter Puja, without any DJ music. “My district Alirajpur, follows a practice of close relatives bringing DJ music parties as gifts. As part of the ongoing Mission D3, my daughter’s wedding card clearly banned the entry of DJs, while only allowing traditional music players.”