Madhya Pradesh: Mission D-3 shows results in tribal districts

BHOPAL: What began as a silent movement by tribal youths last November to liberate marriages from dowry, liquor, DJ music, has turned into a force to reckon with in just six months.
Titled Mission D3, the movement has spread to every corner of Bhil and Bhilala tribe dominated Jhabua and Alirajpur districts of western Madhya Pradesh. The initiative has succeeded in saving poor tribal families from falling in the debt trap of private money lenders for financing the 3Ds — dahej (dowry), daroo (liquor) and DJ music — in marriages.
On May 11, a Bhil tribe family in Kaliyavav village of Alirajpur district, married their daughter sans the three evils. “There is no place for all three Ds in my daughter’s wedding. We’ve completely kept the marriage simple, where traditional musicians armed with dhols and madals are belting out old tunes,” the bride’s father Thawar Singh said at the wedding ceremony. The local MLA and MP minister Nagarsing Chouhan was also present.
A month ago, Mukesh Patel, the former Congress MLA from Alirajpur seat married off his daughter Puja, without any DJ music. “My district Alirajpur, follows a practice of close relatives bringing DJ music parties as gifts. As part of the ongoing Mission D3, my daughter’s wedding card clearly banned the entry of DJs, while only allowing traditional music players.”
On November 17, 2024, young social activist Nitesh Alawa, along with his supporters, started the movement to rid the marriages from the 3Ds. “Be it Alirajpur or the neighbouring Jhabua, the 3Ds has become an integral part of marriages.
Earlier, even the poorest of families had to spend between `1 lakh and `5 lakh for dowry, liquor and DJ music. Unable to meet the high expenses, they fell in the trap of local money lenders. Once the marriage was solemnised, the newly-weds, instead of enjoying their marital life, were forced to migrate to adjoining Gujarat and work as labourers to repay the loans taken by their parents. With active cooperation of public representatives and powerful men of villages, we spread the movement across several villages.”
A senior journalist of Jhabua-Alirajpur region Chandrabhan Singh Bhadauria said, “While Alawa and other tribal youths led the mission in Alirajpur, in the adjoining Jhabua district, the police led by district police chief Padam Vilochan Shukla, has joined forces with local residents in ensuring its success through awareness meetings at individual village level.
Movement saving poor from falling into debt trap
Titled Mission D3, the movement has spread to every corner of Bhil and Bhilala tribe-dominated Jhabua and Alirajpur districts of western Madhya Pradesh. The initiative has saved poor tribal families from falling in the debt trap of private money lenders for financing the 3Ds — dahej (dowry), daroo (liquor) and DJ music — in marriages.