Maharashtra BJP appoints 58 new district presidents ahead of local body polls

In a significant organizational overhaul aimed at strengthening its grassroots presence, the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed 58 new district party presidents. The reshuffle, which comes ahead of the impending local body elections, is seen as a strategic move to infuse young leadership and expand the party’s reach at a micro level.

Despite Maharashtra having 36 administrative districts, the BJP has appointed multiple district presidents in several regions based on administrative divisions and political geography. For instance, Mumbai now has three district party heads: Deepak Tawade for South Mumbai, Deepak Dalavi for Mumbai North East, and Virendra Mhatre for Mumbai North Central.

The list of appointments was signed by BJP MLA Chainsukh Sancheti, who has recently been named the party’s state election in-charge. Sources within the party revealed that the reshuffle follows a Supreme Court directive to hold local body elections within four months, prompting the BJP to expedite its internal restructuring.

“We see this as an opportunity to groom new leadership,” a senior BJP leader said on the condition of anonymity. “The local body elections will be the first real test for these newly appointed district presidents. Those who perform well may be rewarded with greater responsibilities in the state and general elections.”

The reshuffle has also been calibrated to ensure caste and community balance, with the party keen on inclusive representation across Maharashtra’s diverse social landscape.