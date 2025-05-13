Manish Sisodia slams Centre over ceasefire with Pakistan, demands answers from PM Modi

CHANDIGARH: Former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia fired a series of pointed questions over the Indian government's handling of the ceasefire with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Briefing media persons here on Tuesday, the senior AAP leader questioned the abrupt manner in which India settled for a ceasefire after launching Operation Sindoor to target the terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Sisodia said the sudden ceasefire announcement has undermined the gains made and has left the people confused and disappointed.

If Pakistan was so eager for a ceasefire, India should have used that leverage to bring the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack to justice, he said.

The critical question, Sisodia noted, is that when the entire nation and the opposition have expressed solidarity with the government in targeting the terror bases, why did the government suddenly agree to a ceasefire?

The second question is, if Pakistan was too keen on a ceasefire, why didn't the Centre demand Pakistan to hand over to India the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack?

Sisodia expressed shock, saying, “It is surprising that Pakistan folded its hands, and Modiji agreed. I want to ask, when Pakistani terrorists sent by Pakistan were brutally killing people in Pahalgam and our sisters were begging them with folded hands to spare their husbands, saying, ‘Don’t take away my sindoor’, but the terrorists showed no mercy and brutally murdered their husbands, how could you agree to their request after just one plea?”