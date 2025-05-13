Manish Sisodia slams Centre over ceasefire with Pakistan, demands answers from PM Modi

CHANDIGARH: Former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia fired a series of pointed questions over the Indian government's handling of the ceasefire with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Briefing media persons here on Tuesday, the senior AAP leader questioned the abrupt manner in which India settled for a ceasefire after launching Operation Sindoor to target the terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Sisodia said the sudden ceasefire announcement has undermined the gains made and has left the people confused and disappointed.
If Pakistan was so eager for a ceasefire, India should have used that leverage to bring the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack to justice, he said.
The critical question, Sisodia noted, is that when the entire nation and the opposition have expressed solidarity with the government in targeting the terror bases, why did the government suddenly agree to a ceasefire?
The second question is, if Pakistan was too keen on a ceasefire, why didn't the Centre demand Pakistan to hand over to India the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack?
Sisodia expressed shock, saying, “It is surprising that Pakistan folded its hands, and Modiji agreed. I want to ask, when Pakistani terrorists sent by Pakistan were brutally killing people in Pahalgam and our sisters were begging them with folded hands to spare their husbands, saying, ‘Don’t take away my sindoor’, but the terrorists showed no mercy and brutally murdered their husbands, how could you agree to their request after just one plea?”
The third question posed by Sisodia is, “If the Prime Minister did agree to the ceasefire, why didn’t he call Pakistan’s Prime Minister and have a written agreement signed, like the 1972 pact?
The fourth question is, “How did US President Donald Trump announce the ceasefire half an hour before Indian officials made the announcement? Trump claimed that he forced both countries into a ceasefire by threatening to halt trade. Why did the Prime Minister not address Trump’s statement in his speech?”
“When the culprits of the Pahalgam attack and those four terrorists were not even caught, when and how will justice be served to the victim women?” Sisodia asked and said the citizens have a right to know the truth.
He said that the Prime Minister’s silence indicates that something is amiss, and this silence cannot be tolerated in such a matter.