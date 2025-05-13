Opposition parties slam AAP government in Punjab after 21 died in Amritsar hooch tragedy

CHANDIGARH: The "Yudh Nashian Virudh" (War Against Drugs) campaign by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government has come under fire from opposition parties after 21 people died in a hooch tragedy Tuesday (May 13).

Calling the campaign mere “political theatre,” the opposition has demanded a judicial inquiry monitored by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

While holding CM Mann directly responsible for the tragic incident, Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa said, "Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has publicly stated that such a tragedy could not have occurred without political, bureaucratic, or police support. I agree with him. If the liquor mafia is flourishing under his nose, he is either complicit or incompetent. This is not the first incident in the three-year regime of the AAP".

"In March last year, eight people died after consuming illicit liquor in the Dirba assembly segment of Sangrur district. Notably, the Dirba assembly segment is being represented by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, and Sangrur is a home district of CM Bhagwant Mann,’’ he further stated.