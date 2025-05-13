PM Modi travels to Adampur air base, interacts with soldiers

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday morning and interacted with air force personnel, who have been in the thick of action during the recent conflict with Pakistan.

Modi said on X, "Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers.

It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness.

India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation."