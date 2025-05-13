SC directs Centre to implement cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims 'in true letter and spirit'

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to implement "in true letter and spirit" cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims, who would be entitled to a maximum amount of Rs 1.5 lakh per accident per person.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the Centre to file an affidavit by end of August 2025 setting out the implementation of the scheme giving details such as the number of beneficiaries who received cashless treatment under the scheme.

"We direct the central government ensure that the scheme is implemented in its true letter and spirit," the bench said.

The Centre informed the top court about framing the scheme, which came into effect May 5.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, "any person being a victim of a road accident arising out of the use of a motor vehicle, occurring on any road, shall be entitled to cashless treatment in accordance with the provisions of this scheme."

The top court on April 28 pulled up the Centre over the delay in formulating a cashless scheme for treating motor accident victims and observed despite its January 8 order, the Centre neither complied with the direction nor did it ask for an extension of time.

The top court said though Section 164A of Motor Vehicles Act was brought into force on April 1, 2022 for a period of three years, the Centre did not implement it by framing the scheme for the interim relief to claimants.