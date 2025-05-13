Nation

Three LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Based on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Shukroo Keller area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.
Officials said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated.
Officials said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated.File photo | PTI
Fayaz Wani
Updated on
1 min read

SRINAGAR: Three militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba have been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the Shukroo forest area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A police officer said a massive cordon and search operation was launched by troops in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in Shopian in the early hours of Tuesday, after receiving specific input about the presence of some militants there.

Police said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed as their bodies were sighted in the deep vegetation area in the forests, the officials said.

The bodies were yet to be recovered, they added. The operation is ongoing.

Shopian
India-Pakistan Tensions
Jammu&Kashmir encounter

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com