15L cyber attacks on key locations by Pakistan hackers

NEW DELHI: Indian cyber agencies have identified seven Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups responsible for launching over 15 lakh cyber attacks, targeting critical infrastructure websites across the country in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Tuesday.

They added that a few Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) were found to be targeting mobile phones used by defence personnel and journalists in India through malwares codenamed as ‘Dance Of Hillary’ and ‘Calls From Military’.

The officials said that of 15 lakh cyber attack attempts, only 150 could be successful, as these attacks emerged from Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Middle Eastern region.