Amritsar hooch tragedy: Two Delhi traders held for allegedly supplying raw material as death toll climbs to 23

CHANDIGARH: Two traders from Delhi have been arrested by Punjab Police in connection with the Amritsar hooch tragedy, which has claimed 23 lives so far. A total of 15 people have been arrested for allegedly supplying raw materials used in the illicit liquor.

The Amritsar Rural police arrested Ravinder Jain and Rishabh Jain from the national capital for supplying raw material to one of the main accused, Sahib Singh.

Sources said that the investigation by the police revealed that methanol was procured in bulk online to prepare the toxic brew. Methanol is a light, colourless organic chemical compound which is poisonous when ingested and is illegally added to alcoholic beverages as a cheaper alternative to ethanol, which is the normal consumable alcohol.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote on X, "Acting swiftly on forward and backwards linkages, Amritsar Rural Police arrests two persons from Model Town, #Delhi in connection with the spurious liquor case in Majitha, #Amritsar. One of the main accused, Sahib Singh, was in contact with Rishabh Jain, as revealed through his WhatsApp chat history," he wrote.