Arunachal cabinet meets at China border

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu made history on Tuesday by holding a cabinet meeting at Kibithu, the last outpost along the Indo-China border in Anjaw district.

An official statement said the government took the ‘Cabinet Aapke Dwar’ concept a step further by holding it in a remote area. Several key decisions were taken to accelerate the state’s development, it added.

The cabinet approved the formation of a Joint Venture Company, ‘M/s NEEPCO Arunachal Hydro Power Corporation Limited’, between the state government and NEEPCO to implement five hydropower projects – Tato I, Heo, Tato II, Naying, and Hirong – in the Shi-Yomi district. Together, they will generate 2,626 MW electricity.

Tato I and Heo have already received the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and are likely to begin construction soon.