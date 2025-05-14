Bihar soldier Rambabu Singh laid to rest with honours, village pays tribute to fallen hero

PATNA: Residents of Basilpur village in Bihar’s Siwan district on Wednesday bid adieu to a soldier, Rambabu Singh who died early on Tuesday morning after receiving fatal injuries during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir late on May 12.

They felt pride over the supreme sacrifice made by son of the soil for the sake of the nation’s sovereignty.

“We are proud of our son of the soil for his supreme sacrifice for the sake of the nation’s sovereignty. His sacrifice will never go in vain. He laid down his life for the sake of ‘Bharat Mata’. The entire village is proud of him,” Ganesh Prasad Singh, a resident of Basilpur village, told this reporter over the phone soon after the body of Rambabu arrived on Wednesday afternoon.

The shocking news, however, came barely five months after Rambabu’s marriage. Rambabu (28) married Kumari Anajali Singh, a resident of Dhanbad in neighbouring Jharkhand, on December 14, 2024. Anjali is now carrying a pregnancy of about four months. She rushed to her in-laws’ house in Siwan after hearing the shocking news.

Anjali said that she had her last conversation with her husband over phone at around 10 am on May 12. “He promised to call me again in the evening as he was getting late for his duty. Thereafter, I got engaged in routine work. In the evening, I was eagerly waiting for his call. I rushed to the mobile phone when it rang up,” she said.

But it was not her husband’s call. A man on the other side wanted to get details about her husband. “As I am educated, I suspected the man on the other side to be a cyber fraud trying to collect details about my husband. I disconnected the phone call before the man on the other side could know more about him,” she recalled with tears rolling down her cheeks.