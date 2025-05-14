Bird flu scare: Death of a tigress lead to closure of zoos in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: The death of a tigress in Gorakhpur zoo led to the closure of Lucknow, Kanpur and Gorakhpur zoos along with Etawah Lion Safari for a week on Tuesday evening following the bird flu scare in the state zoos.

The decision to shut the zoos came after the death of a tigress Shakti at the Gorakhpur zoo as bird flu was confirmed as the cause of the death of feline.

Meanwhile, all the Tiger reserves, including Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri, Amangarh Tiger Reserve in Bijnore, Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Chitrakoot and Suhelva Tiger Reserve in Balrampur, in the state have been directed to be on high alert.

The wildlife authorities got alerted after the death of tigress Shakti at Gorakhpur zoo on May 7. Its viscera samples were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, which confirmed bird flu as the cause of death on Tuesday.

The tigress, Shakti, was over two years old and was brought to Gorakhpur after her rescue from Lakhimpur Kheri’s Mailani in May, 2024.

Also, the viscera examination of the tigress by NIHSAD confirmed the presence of a rare Vibrio bacterial infection. This bacterium, typically found in aquatic life including fish and seabirds, is a potential risk of spreading H5N1 (avian influenza) through direct contact.

Infection in several big cat species, including tigers, leopards, and others is common as they feed on infected poultry carcasses. Cats are also prone to infection because of their risk of exposure to poultry or wild birds, say the wild life experts.

Moreover, female wolf Bhairavi also succumbed at the Gorakhpur zoo and its viscera samples were sent to IVRI Bareilly. Bhairavi's results are awaited.

Meanwhile, a sick tiger named Pataudi was recently transferred to the Kanpur zoo, raising concerns about the potential spread of the virus there.

“The monitoring of all animals in the zoo is being done. They are being checked for symptoms of bird flu or other illnesses. Keepers have been made aware of the symptoms,” said the senior forest official.