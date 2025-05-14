Bird flu scare: Death of a tigress lead to closure of zoos in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: The death of a tigress in Gorakhpur zoo led to the closure of Lucknow, Kanpur and Gorakhpur zoos along with Etawah Lion Safari for a week on Tuesday evening following the bird flu scare in the state zoos.
The decision to shut the zoos came after the death of a tigress Shakti at the Gorakhpur zoo as bird flu was confirmed as the cause of the death of feline.
Meanwhile, all the Tiger reserves, including Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri, Amangarh Tiger Reserve in Bijnore, Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Chitrakoot and Suhelva Tiger Reserve in Balrampur, in the state have been directed to be on high alert.
The wildlife authorities got alerted after the death of tigress Shakti at Gorakhpur zoo on May 7. Its viscera samples were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, which confirmed bird flu as the cause of death on Tuesday.
The tigress, Shakti, was over two years old and was brought to Gorakhpur after her rescue from Lakhimpur Kheri’s Mailani in May, 2024.
Also, the viscera examination of the tigress by NIHSAD confirmed the presence of a rare Vibrio bacterial infection. This bacterium, typically found in aquatic life including fish and seabirds, is a potential risk of spreading H5N1 (avian influenza) through direct contact.
Infection in several big cat species, including tigers, leopards, and others is common as they feed on infected poultry carcasses. Cats are also prone to infection because of their risk of exposure to poultry or wild birds, say the wild life experts.
Moreover, female wolf Bhairavi also succumbed at the Gorakhpur zoo and its viscera samples were sent to IVRI Bareilly. Bhairavi's results are awaited.
Meanwhile, a sick tiger named Pataudi was recently transferred to the Kanpur zoo, raising concerns about the potential spread of the virus there.
“The monitoring of all animals in the zoo is being done. They are being checked for symptoms of bird flu or other illnesses. Keepers have been made aware of the symptoms,” said the senior forest official.
According to Anuradha Vemuri, the principal chief conservator of forest-Wildlife (PCCF-Wildlife), the highest protocol was already in place. “The zoos in Lucknow, Kanpur and Gorakhpur districts and the lion safari in Etawah shall remain closed for a week,” she said.
In a late Tuesday evening message to the staff of tiger reserves, senior forest officials asked them to keep a watch on the behaviour of animals on their premises and report if any of them fell sick or died.
Meanwhile, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, taking cognizance of the scare, directed the wildlife authorities to enforce maximum vigilance in all zoos in Uttar Pradesh to check the spread of H5N1 avian influenza (bird flu).
As per an official statement, the CM chaired a high-level meeting saying the safety of protected animals and birds in zoos, bird sanctuaries, national parks, wetland areas and cow shelters must be treated as the topmost priority. He instructed officials to take all necessary preventive measures promptly and strictly in accordance with the guidelines issued by both the central and state governments to curb the possible spread of the infection.
As a preventive strategy, Yogi ordered regular sanitization of zoo premises and the use of blow torching where needed. He also emphasized mandatory health screenings of all wild animals and birds, along with strict inspection of their food to prevent any contamination.
The CM directed that all zoo staff be fully aware about avian influenza and equipped with PPE kits and other essential safety gear. He further said that staff duties within enclosures be assigned according to the level of associated risk.
He called for strict monitoring of all poultry farms in line with safety protocols and tight control over the movement of poultry products. He directed the health department to assess the potential impact of bird flu on humans to prevent any risk of transmission to the public.
The CM said that zoo authorities should be in regular contact with institutions like the Central Zoo Authority, National Centre for Disease Control, ministry of health, department of fisheries and dairy, and the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, to seek advice and implement necessary action accordingly.
At the same time, Gorakhpur health officials had collected blood samples from over 100 staff members of the Zoo, especially, those who were in touch with the Tigress Shakti.
“Their reports are expected by Wednesday,” said Dr Yogesh Singh, the veterinary doctor at the Gorakhpur Zoo. He added that the entire zoo premises was sanitized.
Dr Singh maintained that all animals, approximately 300 in number, present in Gorakhpur Zoo, were healthy and showed no signs of infection during their examination conducted on Tuesday.