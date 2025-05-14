Madhya Pradesh HC orders FIR against BJP minister for derogatory comments on Col Sofiya Qureshi

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance and ordered the registration of an FIR against BJP minister Vijay Shah for his allegedly hateful remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who was celebrated as the face of Operation Sindoor.

Addressing a public gathering during a government function in Mhow on Monday, Shah brought up Operation Sindoor and said to a cheering audience, “Modi ji is striving for the society. Those who widowed our daughters (in Pahalgam), we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson.”

Raking up how the terrorists in Pahalgam had apparently done physical checks on tourists to identify them by their religion and shoot them, Shah continued: “Now, Modi ji could not have done the same. So he sent a sister from their society—so that if you widowed our sisters, a sister of yours will come and undress you. And he [Modi] had said India will strike them in their own home.”

Taking suo motu cognisance of the statements, the high court's division bench of Justices Atul Shridharan and Anuradha Shukla ordered the police to register a case against the minister by 6 pm on Wednesday.

The division bench said the court should be informed about the registration of the FIR.

The next hearing on the petition has been scheduled at 10. 30 am on Thursday.