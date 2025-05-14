Madhya Pradesh HC orders FIR against BJP minister for derogatory comments on Col Sofiya Qureshi

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance and ordered the registration of an FIR against BJP minister Vijay Shah for his allegedly hateful remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who was celebrated as the face of Operation Sindoor.
Addressing a public gathering during a government function in Mhow on Monday, Shah brought up Operation Sindoor and said to a cheering audience, “Modi ji is striving for the society. Those who widowed our daughters (in Pahalgam), we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson.”
Raking up how the terrorists in Pahalgam had apparently done physical checks on tourists to identify them by their religion and shoot them, Shah continued: “Now, Modi ji could not have done the same. So he sent a sister from their society—so that if you widowed our sisters, a sister of yours will come and undress you. And he [Modi] had said India will strike them in their own home.”
Taking suo motu cognisance of the statements, the high court's division bench of Justices Atul Shridharan and Anuradha Shukla ordered the police to register a case against the minister by 6 pm on Wednesday.
The division bench said the court should be informed about the registration of the FIR.
The next hearing on the petition has been scheduled at 10. 30 am on Thursday.
Vijay Shah's comments drew widespread criticism with the opposition parties demanding his dismissal from the state cabinet.
Pointing out previous events of abuse against the wife of a naval officer martyred in the Pahalgam terror attack and the daughter of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri by social media users affiliated to the right wing, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the "anti-women mentality of the BJP and RSS."
"First, the wife of a martyred naval officer in Pahalgam was trolled on social media, then the daughter of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was harassed, and now a BJP minister is making such indecent remarks about our heroine Sofiya Quraishi," he wrote in a post on X.
Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack the minister.
The National Commission for Women on Wednesday condemned the statement and called for respect for the women in uniform.
Without naming the minister, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said in a post on X, "It is extremely unfortunate that such statements are being made by some responsible persons, which are derogatory and unacceptable towards women. This not only hurts the dignity of women in our society but is also an insult to the daughters of the nation who are playing an important role in the security of the country."