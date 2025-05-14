'Dangerous, language of gutters': FIR filed against BJP minister for remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

The High Court directed the state DGP to register an FIR against Shah under BNS Section 152 (any act that endangers the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), Section 196(1)(b), which deals with acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities and which disturbs or is likely to disturb public tranquillity.

“Prima facie, this section - 196(1)(b) - would be applicable as Col Sofia Qureshi is an adherent of the Muslim faith and deriding her by referring to her as the sister of terrorists may be prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious groups as it has the propensity to fuel an impression that irrespective of the selfless duties of a person towards India, such a person could still be derided only because that person belongs to the Muslim faith. Therefore, prima facie, this Court is satisfied that the offence under Section 196(1)(b) is also committed,” the Court said in the order.

The High Court further directed inclusion of Section 197(1)(c) BNS, which criminalises the act of publishing any assertion, counsel, plea or appeal concerning the obligation of any class of persons, by reason of them being members of any religious, racial, language or regional group or caste or community, and such assertion, counsel, plea or appeal causes or is likely to cause disharmony or feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will between such members and other persons.

“The statement made by Shah prima facie has the propensity to cause disharmony and feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will between the members of the Muslim faith and other persons who do not belong to the same religion,” the Court asserted.

While the High Court directed the state DGP to register an FIR against Shah, sources within the BJP have confided to TNIE that the BJP top brass in New Delhi is unhappy and unforgiving with Shah’s remarks. He may well be asked to step down as cabinet minister in MP soon, sources added.

“The BJP’s leadership is very sensitive to any such developments (minister’s remarks). The matter was immediately taken up by the state party leadership with him (Shah) on Tuesday only and he was cautioned over it. The entire country is proud of the brave daughter (Col Sofia Qureshi) and salutes her, no one has the right to disrespect her,” state BJP president VD Sharma told journalists.

Importantly, Sharma - the second-time MP from Khajuraho seat of MP - had on Tuesday evening already rushed senior leaders of the party, including ex-MLA Manvendra Singh, to meet Col Sofia Qureshi’s paternal family members in her ancestral place Nowgong in Chhatarpur district of MP’s Bundelkhand region.

On Monday, while addressing a Halma (traditional practice among tribals for community support and environment conservation) in Indore district’s Mhow, the tribal affairs minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, while lauding PM Narendra Modi’s leadership over Operation Sindoor to avenge the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, had said, “Those who widowed our daughters, we sent the sister of the same katey-pitey log (same torn people) to screw them.”