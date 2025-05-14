'Dangerous, language of gutters': Madhya Pradesh HC orders FIR against BJP minister for remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi

Pointing out that Col Sofiya Qureshi was one of the "faces" of Operation Sindoor, the court noted that the BJP minister's remark had the 'propensity' to fuel an impression that, irrespective of the selfless duties of a person towards India, such a person could still be derided "only because that person belongs to the Muslim faith."

The court also held that Sections 196(1)(b) and 197 of the BNS can be attracted in the case "as Col. Sofia Quraishi is an adherent of the Muslim faith and deriding her by referring to her as the sister of terrorists may be prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religions groups..."

Directing the police to file an FIR in the case by today evening, the court warned that in case of any default by the DGP, he will face proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act.

When requested by the Advocate General to grant some more time for the registration fo FIR, the court remarked, "Register, register right now...I may not be alive tomorrow...I am giving you four hours...Let this order be stayed by the SC, or be complied by tomorrow."

When the AG further argued that the court has mainly relied on news items for the order the court said that it will add to its order, the YouTube website links where the video of the minister "spewing venom" can be seen.

The next hearing on the petition has been scheduled at 10. 30 am on Thursday.

Days after Colonel Sofiya Qureshi led media briefings on Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory military operation against the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah called the decorated army officer "a sister of the terrorists."

Addressing a public gathering during a government function in Mhow on Monday, Shah brought up Operation Sindoor and said to a cheering audience, “Modi ji is striving for the society. Those who widowed our daughters (in Pahalgam), we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson.”

Raking up how the terrorists in Pahalgam had apparently done physical checks on tourists to identify them by their religion and shoot them, Shah continued: “Now, Modi ji could not have done the same. So he sent a sister from their society—so that if you widowed our sisters, a sister of yours will come and undress you. And he [Modi] had said India will strike them in their own home.”

Opposition parties including Congress condemned the statements and demanded the dismissal of Shah from the state cabinet.

Pointing out previous events of abuse against the wife of a naval officer martyred in the Pahalgam terror attack and the daughter of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri by social media users affiliated to the right wing, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the "anti-women mentality of the BJP and RSS."

"First, the wife of a martyred naval officer in Pahalgam was trolled on social media, then the daughter of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was harassed, and now a BJP minister is making such indecent remarks about our heroine Sofiya Quraishi," he wrote in a post on X.

Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack the minister.