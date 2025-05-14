Death of Army jawan killed in road accident while on duty, cannot be considered 'battle casualty': Officials

PATNA: The Bihar government on Wednesday clarified that Ram Babu Singh, a resident of Siwan who died while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir, was an Army soldier and not with the BSF and that his death is not considered a "battle casualty."

Earlier, the Chief Minister's Office called Singh a "BSF jawan" while announcing Rs 50 lakh compensation for his family.

They had referred to him as a "martyr" after he died from injuries last week.

A senior official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, "We received a letter last night from the Army whereby we were informed that Ram Babu Singh was with the Army. Also, his death cannot be called 'battle casualty' as he died in a road accident."

Singh's body arrived at Patna airport on Wednesday morning, where a wreath-laying ceremony was held.

However, there was no guard of honour, which is usually given to "martyrs."