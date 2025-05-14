Drones developed by IIT-Kanpur set for trials on May 25

LUCKNOW: With stealth, high-speed performance, and logistical muscle, two drones developed by IIT-Kanpur are set for final trials on 25 May, and may soon become a part of the Indian Army’s UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) arsenal.
Amid Operation Sindoor and the ongoing military stand-off between India and Pakistan, the strategic significance of homegrown drone technology has grown considerably.
In response to the Ministry of Defence’s urgent directive to showcase advanced UAV prototypes, IIT-Kanpur’s aerospace engineers have delivered two specialised models — an FPV (First Person View) combat drone and a high-payload logistics drone — tailored for modern warfare.
Operation Sindoor marked a tactical shift in military strategy, highlighting the dominance of drone-led operations, where stealth, aerial autonomy and real-time surveillance proved decisive on the battlefield.
According to Professor Abhishek from IIT-Kanpur’s aerospace engineering department, “Both models are equipped with stealth features and radar-evasive capabilities, making them ideal for deployment in hostile zones.”
The short-range FPV drone is designed for precision strikes and real-time reconnaissance. Weighing under 10 kg, it is capable of “kamikaze” missions and precision-targeted payload delivery. Built with an ultra-fast motor, compact frame, and a front-mounted high-definition camera, the drone can relay real-time visuals to ground controllers.
“This is a direct response to a formal request from the Indian Army, considering the evolving security environment,” Prof Abhishek said. “The intent was to develop high-impact performance in both tactical and logistic dimensions, and the trials on 25 May will be crucial.”
Capable of flying at speeds up to 120 kmph, the FPV drone has a flight endurance of up to 30 minutes and can function in signal-compromised or jammed environments. It is also equipped with obstacle avoidance algorithms, allowing it to manoeuvre through narrow urban lanes or mountainous tracks — ideal for surgical strikes and enemy base infiltration.
The second model, a high-payload logistics drone, is a robust multi-rotor UAV designed to lift up to 30 kg of cargo over a 40 km range. Engineered for high-altitude and disaster-prone zones, the drone can operate in diverse weather conditions and land on unprepared terrain. It is capable of transporting ammunition, food supplies, or medical kits secured with vibration-absorbing mounts.
This drone is expected to significantly reduce the Army’s reliance on manned helicopters for critical supplies to forward bases or stranded troops in dangerous areas.
IIT-Kanpur has previously delivered around 30 drones to the Indian Army, some of which are currently in use in the northeastern sectors.