Drones developed by IIT-Kanpur set for trials on May 25

LUCKNOW: With stealth, high-speed performance, and logistical muscle, two drones developed by IIT-Kanpur are set for final trials on 25 May, and may soon become a part of the Indian Army’s UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) arsenal.

Amid Operation Sindoor and the ongoing military stand-off between India and Pakistan, the strategic significance of homegrown drone technology has grown considerably.

In response to the Ministry of Defence’s urgent directive to showcase advanced UAV prototypes, IIT-Kanpur’s aerospace engineers have delivered two specialised models — an FPV (First Person View) combat drone and a high-payload logistics drone — tailored for modern warfare.

Operation Sindoor marked a tactical shift in military strategy, highlighting the dominance of drone-led operations, where stealth, aerial autonomy and real-time surveillance proved decisive on the battlefield.

According to Professor Abhishek from IIT-Kanpur’s aerospace engineering department, “Both models are equipped with stealth features and radar-evasive capabilities, making them ideal for deployment in hostile zones.”

The short-range FPV drone is designed for precision strikes and real-time reconnaissance. Weighing under 10 kg, it is capable of “kamikaze” missions and precision-targeted payload delivery. Built with an ultra-fast motor, compact frame, and a front-mounted high-definition camera, the drone can relay real-time visuals to ground controllers.