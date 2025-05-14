'Food adulteration is a social crime,' says UP CM Yogi; calls for public shaming of offenders

LUCKNOW: Launching a renewed crackdown on those involved in food adulteration and the sale of counterfeit medicines, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday termed the menace a “social crime”, declaring that such acts would not be tolerated.

In a strong deterrent measure, the CM called for the public identification of offenders by displaying their photos at major intersections to raise awareness and discourage others.

Chairing a high-level review meeting of the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) department in Lucknow, Adityanath directed officials to take strict and decisive action against adulterators, fake medicine traders, and others under the state’s “zero tolerance” policy.

He instructed that daily consumables such as oil, ghee, spices, milk, and cheese be tested rigorously—preferably at production units—to ensure quality. Special teams should be formed to carry out intensive checks of milk and dairy products with continuous monitoring, he said.

“Additionally, professional blood donors should be identified, and effective control should be established in this sector,” he added. “Public health is the state's top priority and it must be handled with full transparency and commitment.”