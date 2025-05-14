'Food adulteration is a social crime,' says UP CM Yogi; calls for public shaming of offenders

LUCKNOW: Launching a renewed crackdown on those involved in food adulteration and the sale of counterfeit medicines, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday termed the menace a “social crime”, declaring that such acts would not be tolerated.
In a strong deterrent measure, the CM called for the public identification of offenders by displaying their photos at major intersections to raise awareness and discourage others.
Chairing a high-level review meeting of the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) department in Lucknow, Adityanath directed officials to take strict and decisive action against adulterators, fake medicine traders, and others under the state’s “zero tolerance” policy.
He instructed that daily consumables such as oil, ghee, spices, milk, and cheese be tested rigorously—preferably at production units—to ensure quality. Special teams should be formed to carry out intensive checks of milk and dairy products with continuous monitoring, he said.
“Additionally, professional blood donors should be identified, and effective control should be established in this sector,” he added. “Public health is the state's top priority and it must be handled with full transparency and commitment.”
Officials informed the CM that the state’s network of food and drug laboratories had expanded significantly. Apart from six major divisions already in operation, new laboratories and offices have been established in Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Basti, Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, and Devi Patan divisions.
Laboratory buildings in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Jhansi have also been upgraded, while three modern microbiology labs have been set up in Lucknow, Meerut, and Varanasi. These facilities are equipped for testing microorganisms, protozoa, viruses, bacteria, mycotoxins, and other pathogens. Testing is already underway in Lucknow and Meerut.
The Chief Minister suggested the creation of a ‘Corpus Fund’ to support the operation and maintenance of these laboratories.
To tackle the fake drug trade effectively, Adityanath directed improved coordination between FSDA and police authorities to ensure better enforcement and drug quality checks.
For transparency in the food safety process, FSDA has implemented a password-protected barcode system, allowing confidential and impartial sample analysis. Each sample is digitally tested by scientists and validated only after senior official approval.
To boost public involvement, the department has introduced a mobile app called ‘Food Safety Connect’ and a toll-free number (1800-180-5533). The CM instructed that a complaint be considered resolved only after the complainant expresses satisfaction.
Significant progress has also been reported in the pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing sectors. Over the past three years, investment proposals worth ₹1,470 crore have been approved, generating direct employment for more than 3,340 people.
There has also been a notable increase in pharmaceutical units, medical device production, blood banks, and retail medicine sellers across the state.