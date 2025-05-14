Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad nabs Bangladeshi who created forged Indian documents for his compatriots

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a Bangladeshi from Ahmedabad's Narol area who illegally obtained an Indian passport and created forged documents for other Bangladeshis. Investigators found that letterheads of local BJP and Congress corporators were misused to fabricate several of these documents. A swift probe is underway into the infiltration and document forgery network.

Acting on a tip-off, the Gujarat ATS arrested Bangladeshi national Rana Sarkar alias Mohammad Deedar Alam from Ahmedabad’s Narol area. Operating a mobile and money transfer shop named VIP Mobile beneath his residence, Sarkar had obtained an Indian passport using forged ID documents.

Investigations revealed Sarkar, along with Robyul Islam and Shoaib Qureshi of Alkuresh Enterprises, located opposite Maniyar Petrol Pump in Narol, was running a large-scale fake document syndicate. The trio forged Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, election IDs and even Indian passports for multiple Bangladeshi nationals.

Following the arrest, a raid on Sarkar’s shop unearthed his own fake Indian documents, a Bangladeshi ID card, labour card from the Indian government and a Bank of Baroda passbook. Crucially, fake ID proofs of 13-14 other Bangladeshi nationals were also recovered, all reportedly prepared by Qureshi on the request of Islam.