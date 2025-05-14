How Maoist-affected Dantewada emerged as best performer in Class 10 boards in Chhattisgarh

DANTEWADA: Students in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, a district long besieged by Maoists, have proven the phrase 'nothing succeeds like success' true with their incredible performance in this year's board examinations.

Dantewada topped the state in Class 10 board exams this year with an impressive 94.45 overall pass percentage. Interestingly, state capital Raipur ranked 32 among all districts with 66.24 pass percentage. Dantewada ranked 6 in Class 12 exams.

A short while ago, the district remained among the bottom five in terms of board exam results. Where fear ruled the forested terrain, academic failure was yet another worry.

Dantewada collector Kunal Dudawat told TNIE that major issues such as the lack of teachers, poor attendance, no tracking of student performance, no preparation for exams and evaluation were addressed.

"Several smart and focused strategies were adopted to improve school education," he added.

The community, schools and administration have worked together to script the story of success. The magnificent results reflect not only the hard work of students, but the consistent coordinated efforts of teachers, principals, education department and the district administration.

‘Potacabin’ schools, ‘Choo Lo Aasman’, Jawanga education city met the vision of local educational needs.