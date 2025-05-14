India blocks Chinese state media's X account over disinformation: Report

The Centre has blocked the X account of a Chinese state-run media outlet, Global Times over its publication of what the Centre described as "disinformation" concerning Operation Sindoor, a counter-terrorist operation conducted by the army targeting cross-border terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).
The official X account of Global Times now reads: "Account Withheld. @globaltimesnews has been withheld in response to a legal demand."
Earlier in the day, India issued a statement condemning China's renewed attempts to assert territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh.
The Indian government has firmly rejected China's latest attempt to rename locations in Arunachal Pradesh, calling it a “vain and preposterous” effort to assert territorial claims.
India’s sharp response comes at a time when regional dynamics remain tense, particularly with Pakistan, and Beijing’s actions are likely to be seen as more than coincidental.