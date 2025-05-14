India concerned over Bangladesh ban on Awami League

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the interim Bangladeshi government’s decision to ban the Awami League of Sheikh Hasina, terming it a troubling move that undermines democratic freedoms and due process.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, said: “The ban on the Awami League without due process is a concerning development. As a democracy, India is naturally concerned about curtailing democratic freedoms and shrinking political space. We strongly support the early holding of free, fair, and inclusive elections in Bangladesh.”

The interim government in Dhaka has invoked the Anti-Terrorism Act to suspend all activities of the Awami League, both offline and online, until the International Crimes Tribunal completes trials against the party and its leaders. The ban follows three days of intense protests, with demonstrators demanding accountability for alleged atrocities committed to suppress the July “uprising.”