MHA upgrades EAM Jaishankar’s security cover with two bullet-proof vehicles

NEW DELHI: Amid diplomatic and military tension with Pakistan, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has upgraded the security cover provided to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, sources said on May 14.

Two bullet-proof vehicles have been added to the security cover following the review of the Z-category security cover already provided to him.

Security drills close to his residence in Delhi have also been stepped up.

Post the military stand-off between India and Pakistan, intelligence agencies reviewed the armed security cover to Minister Jaishankar and had recommended the addition of bullet-proof vehicles to his Z category convoy.

Jaishankar already has Z-category security, provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos. A team of 33 commandos is deployed to protect him around the clock.

The Z-category security cover, the second-highest degree of security in India, includes 22 personnel, 4 to 6 commandos from the National Security Guard (NSG) and local police, and at least one bulletproof vehicle.