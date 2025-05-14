MP approves Rs 47 cr to check elephant attack

The comprehensive plan focuses on areas within protected zones where elephants are known to move or reside, as well as regions outside such zones. It includes provisions for the safety and monitoring of wild elephants, habitat management and development.

Control rooms will be set up for elephant monitoring, and various infrastructure will be developed to mitigate human-wildlife conflict. E-eye surveillance systems will be established and operated. Animal rescue and rehabilitation efforts will also be undertaken.

The plan also includes training programmes for local villagers, forest department personnel, and officials from other departments to manage human-elephant conflict in affected areas.

Tackling dropout, staff crunch in Maoist-hit district

Irregular attendance or dropout cases were checked through counselling by village-based Bal-mitras (education workers). The Shiksha Samarthan programme helped fill the gap of teacher shortage with graduate youths roped in as guest teachers.