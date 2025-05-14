No government relief, Uri villagers unite to give shelter to 3 homeless families

SRINAGAR: With the government yet to disburse relief to border residents whose houses were damaged in mortar and artillery fire by Pakistan forces following Operation Sindoor, families, who lost their homes in Pak shelling, have been left to fend for themselves.

Yet, amid looming uncertaintity, residents of Salamabad village in Uri have chosen solidarity over despair; coming together to construct a temporary shed to house three families whose houses were razed in shelling from across the LoC.

Showket Check, resident of Salamabad, said two houses in the village were completely destroyed, while three others were partially damaged.

Three brothers — Talib Hussain Naik, Younis Naik and Feroz Din Naik, all labourers — and their families have been rendered homeless. “They are labourers; they had spent their life’s earnings in making a home, which is now in shambles, and can be hardly called a shelter. Besides, they have also lost their livelihood as the entire village, and other villages adjoining the LoC in Uri, have fled to safety due to heavy shelling,” Showket said.

He said, as the “government has not come forward to help them yet,” the villagers have decided to construct a shed as a temporary shelter for the three families until the government disburses relief.

Hundreds of houses in Uri, Tangdhar, Rajouri, Poonch and other border districts of J&K have been damaged in the shelling by Pakistan troops. At least 21 civilians were killed and over 100 were injured.