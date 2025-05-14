Officials caught violating restrictions in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore zone following ranger’s death

JAIPUR: Even before the dust settled on the tragic killing of a forest ranger by a tigress in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, a fresh controversy has shaken the Forest Department. On Tuesday, just two days after Ranger Devendra Chaudhary was mauled to death by a tigress in a restricted zone, senior officers were found taking their guests on a jeep safari through the same sensitive area, despite clear orders restricting access.

How the Ranger Was Killed

The fatal incident took place on Sunday afternoon. Ranger Devendra Chaudhary had ventured into the forest for an inspection. According to staff at a nearby post, he had entered via an alternate route and returned to Jogi Mahal. A forest guard named Amit had dropped him off on a motorcycle, about 100 meters before Jogi Mahal. Devendra asked the guard to return, saying he would inspect some ongoing construction work alone.

While inspecting the site, he was ambushed by a tigress hiding in the bushes. The attack was so sudden that he didn’t get a chance to react or call for help. The tigress dragged his body into the undergrowth.

A passing forest guard witnessed the aftermath and raised an alarm. Staff from a nearby post rushed to the scene. The tigress sat over Devendra’s body for nearly 20 minutes before the team managed to drive her away and recover the body.