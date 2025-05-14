Officials caught violating restrictions in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore zone following ranger’s death

JAIPUR: Even before the dust settled on the tragic killing of a forest ranger by a tigress in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, a fresh controversy has shaken the Forest Department. On Tuesday, just two days after Ranger Devendra Chaudhary was mauled to death by a tigress in a restricted zone, senior officers were found taking their guests on a jeep safari through the same sensitive area, despite clear orders restricting access.
How the Ranger Was Killed
The fatal incident took place on Sunday afternoon. Ranger Devendra Chaudhary had ventured into the forest for an inspection. According to staff at a nearby post, he had entered via an alternate route and returned to Jogi Mahal. A forest guard named Amit had dropped him off on a motorcycle, about 100 meters before Jogi Mahal. Devendra asked the guard to return, saying he would inspect some ongoing construction work alone.
While inspecting the site, he was ambushed by a tigress hiding in the bushes. The attack was so sudden that he didn’t get a chance to react or call for help. The tigress dragged his body into the undergrowth.
A passing forest guard witnessed the aftermath and raised an alarm. Staff from a nearby post rushed to the scene. The tigress sat over Devendra’s body for nearly 20 minutes before the team managed to drive her away and recover the body.
Second Fatal Attack in Just 27 Days
This was the second tiger-related death in less than a month. On April 16, a 7-year-old boy, Kartik Suman, was killed by the same tigress, identified as Anvi, also known locally as Kanakati. He had come to the Trinetra Ganesh Temple with his grandmother when the attack occurred.
Wildlife experts say that Kanakati has lost her fear of humans, making her extremely dangerous. As a result, Zones 2 and 3 remain closed for all tourism activity, and the route to Trinetra Ganesh Temple has been shut for devotees. There is growing demand for Anvi to be tranquillised and relocated outside Ranthambore.
Over the past 15 years, seven forest workers have been attacked by tigers in Ranthambore, with three of those incidents proving fatal.
Zones Closed, Yet Rules Flouted
Following the ranger’s death, an alert was issued and Zones 2 and 3 of the sanctuary were closed to both tourists and staff as a precautionary measure. However, in complete disregard for the restrictions, the official vehicle of Field Director Anup K.R. was seen transporting guests on a tour through the prohibited area. The jeep reportedly entered Zone 4, visited Jogi Mahal—where two tigers were spotted—and exited through an unauthorised route.
The Forest Department is reportedly in shock over the blatant violation. Range Officer Ashwini Pratap confirmed the breach, stating, “The vehicle entered a restricted area. A notice will be issued to the driver, and action will be taken.” Chief Wildlife Warden Shikha Mehra expressed dismay: “Zones 2 and 3 are closed for a reason. We cannot take such risks. The presence of tourists there is surprising and unacceptable.”
Tiger Movement Creates Panic in Villages
Meanwhile, frequent sightings of tigers in the peripheral areas of Ranthambore are causing widespread fear among residents. On Wednesday morning, panic gripped Kutalpura Maliyan village near Sawai Madhopur when a tiger wandered close to human settlements.
Former Panchayat Samiti member Jitendra Saini reported that the tiger entered the millet fields around 6 a.m. Villagers quickly informed the Forest Department. A rescue team from Ranthambore reached the spot and began monitoring the animal’s movement.
After several hours, the tiger entered a nearby hotel premises. The team managed to tranquillise the animal and safely relocated it back to the forest after a two-hour effort.
Security Measures Under Scrutiny
Despite increased patrolling by forest teams, the repeated appearance of tigers in populated areas has sparked fear and raised serious concerns about safety. Children are afraid to attend school, farmers are hesitant to work in the fields, and villagers are climbing onto rooftops for safety.
The Forest Department is now facing mounting questions: Why was security not tightened after the first fatality? How did officials manage to flout rules so soon after a deadly incident? And most importantly—how can such lapses be prevented in future?
As tiger numbers grow and their territories shrink, the human-wildlife conflict in Ranthambore is intensifying. The latest incident has only added fuel to the fire, underscoring the urgent need for stricter enforcement and better safety protocols.