CDS, chiefs of three Armed Forces brief President Murmu on Operation Sindoor

As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, President Droupadi Murmu was on Wednesday briefed by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the three service chiefs on the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 that claimed 26 civilian lives.

General Anil Chauhan, CDS, accompanied by General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, and Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, called on the President to present a detailed account of the operation.

Operation Sindoor was launched as a coordinated strike targeting terror bases located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was a direct retaliation to the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam and aimed at dismantling the infrastructure used to facilitate cross-border terrorism.

The President expressed deep appreciation for the professionalism, courage, and swift action of the Indian Armed Forces.

“The President commended the valour and dedication of the Armed Forces that made India’s response to terrorism a sterling success,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement posted on social media platform X.