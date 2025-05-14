Shah, Meghwal meet President amid special session buzz

NEW DELHI: AMID demands from the Opposition for a special session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor, Home Minister Amit Shah and MoS (Independent Charge) for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. The meeting sparked speculation over the possibility of either a special House session or a cabinet reshuffle.

Opposition parties, including Congress, have been pressing for a special session, insisting that PM Narendra Modi address Operation Sindoor in Parliament. On Tuesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that a special session was necessary to discuss the Operation Sindoor.

Sources, however, said that the government was reluctant to convene a special session ahead of the Monsoon session. “The opposition demand seems unwarranted,” said a BJP leader.

When asked about Shah and Meghwal’s meeting with the President, BJP sources said that the discussion might have been on various laws as well as possible cabinet reshuffle.