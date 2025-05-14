Uttarakhand Congress accuses BJP of using Indian Army for votes

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Congress has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly using the Army for political gain, after initially defending the Centre and the Army's actions in 'Operation Sindoor'.

The party's shift in stance comes after a three-day silence on the matter.

Reacting specifically to the BJP's announced 'Tiranga Yatra', explicitly being conducted under the name of 'Operation Sindoor', Suryakant Dhasmana, Senior Vice President of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, drew distinction with Congress' historical actions.

He highlighted that the Congress party had previously conducted Tiranga Yatras across the country when the Army had actively engaged in fighting against enemies on and across the border.

He stated that such yatras were aimed solely at boosting the morale of the soldiers and demonstrating full national support.

"Lakhs of Congress workers fulfilled their national duty by holding such Tiranga Jai Hind Yatras in various parts of the country, including the state capital Dehradun," Dhasmana recalled, contrasting with the BJP's current initiative.