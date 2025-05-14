"Vain and Preposterous:" India object to China renaming locations in Arunachal

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has firmly rejected China's latest attempt to rename locations in Arunachal Pradesh, calling it a “vain and preposterous” effort to assert territorial claims.

In a strongly worded statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reaffirmed India’s stance that the northeastern state is an integral part of India.

“We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically,” he said.

The MEA spokesperson underscored that “creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality” of India’s sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh. “Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” it stated.

Beijing’s move to announce Chinese names for several locations in Arunachal Pradesh marks the latest in a series of similar steps, as China continues to claim the Indian state as part of southern Tibet.

India’s sharp response comes at a time when regional dynamics remain tense, particularly with Pakistan, and Beijing’s actions are likely to be seen as more than coincidental.

The MEA’s rejection also an indicator that continued friction between the two Asian powers over territorial disputes, with Arunachal Pradesh remaining a consistent flashpoint in bilateral relations.