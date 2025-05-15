34-fold defence export jump in 10 years

NEW DELHI: The country’s defence exports are picking up steadily, having increased by 12% from 2023-24, or more than Rs 2,500 crore.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a post on X on Monday, “India’s defence sector is growing stronger than ever, driven by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance). Defence exports have jumped from Rs 686 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25, a 34-fold rise.”

In April 2024, the Ministry of Defence had said, “Defence exports have touched a record Rs 21,083 crore (approx. $2.63 billion) in FY 2023-24, a growth of 32.5% over the last fiscal’s Rs 15,920 crore.”