After decisive action against Maoists at Karreguttalu, Chhattisgarh CM meets forces to discuss way forward

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held discussions on the next phase of strategy following the successful Operation ‘Black Forest’ in an interaction with the security forces.
Operation ‘Black Forest’ had dismantled a key operational base of the banned CPI (Maoist) at Karreguttalu. The discussion happened during the CM’s visit to the CRPF camp in Galgam, south Bastar, on Thursday.
The CM commended the achievement of the forces in the tough, inhospitable Karreguttalu forested hilly terrain as he affirmed that the military victory at the strategic areas should now be converted into long-term development and peace.
His visit to the camp, located along the inter-district border of Bijapur-Dantewada, was also intended to boost the morale of the jawans.
“The fight ahead will not be waged by weapons and courage alone, but also through education, employment, and inclusive development in the region. The operation was more than a military success and the moment has arrived with the crucial opportunity to pave the way for sustainable peace and prosperity,” CM Sai asserted.
The visit was as a part of the ongoing state government’s ‘Sushasan Tihaar’ (Good Governance Festival), a flagship initiative aimed at taking governance to the grassroots and closely tracking the implementation of public welfare schemes.
Operation 'Black Forest' executed in Bijapur’s south-west forest border area adjoining Telangana border for 21 days, during which the troops cautiously secured a substantial area of a lesser-known Karreguttalu hilly topography surrounded by forests from the grip of left-wing extremists. During the operation, as many as 31 Maoists were killed. The security forces traced several Maoist bunkers, arms-making units, and hideouts that were destroyed.
The state government is aggressively countering the Maoist menace on two fronts: precise, diligent police action and rapid development plans, a government spokesperson said.
He also met around 90 surrendered Maoists at a rehabilitation centre in Dantewada, where they are receiving training to secure dignified livelihoods in fields like drone operation, poultry farming, technician, and taxi driving. CM Sai assured that the rehabilitated surrendered Maoists will soon be integrated into district-level development initiatives.