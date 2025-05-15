After decisive action against Maoists at Karreguttalu, Chhattisgarh CM meets forces to discuss way forward

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held discussions on the next phase of strategy following the successful Operation ‘Black Forest’ in an interaction with the security forces.

Operation ‘Black Forest’ had dismantled a key operational base of the banned CPI (Maoist) at Karreguttalu. The discussion happened during the CM’s visit to the CRPF camp in Galgam, south Bastar, on Thursday.

The CM commended the achievement of the forces in the tough, inhospitable Karreguttalu forested hilly terrain as he affirmed that the military victory at the strategic areas should now be converted into long-term development and peace.

His visit to the camp, located along the inter-district border of Bijapur-Dantewada, was also intended to boost the morale of the jawans.

“The fight ahead will not be waged by weapons and courage alone, but also through education, employment, and inclusive development in the region. The operation was more than a military success and the moment has arrived with the crucial opportunity to pave the way for sustainable peace and prosperity,” CM Sai asserted.