Ajit Pawar puts forth conditions amid NCP merger talks

MUMBAI: Amid growing speculation over a possible merger of the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra, both sides are engaged in a tug-of-war to control the narrative.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s faction insists that the merger will be conditional. The condition is that leaders of the Sharad Pawar faction who abused and criticised the younger Pawar in the campaign for the general and assembly elections must first apologise.

Ajit faction spokesperson and MLC Amol Mitkari said there was no talk of a merger with their party, but any merger depends on NCP SP leaders, particularly NCP SP Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhle and NCP MLA Uttam Jankar, first saying sorry for their below-the-belt criticism of Ajit Pawar.

Mitkari said, “We will not tolerate the insult of our leader, Ajit Pawar. If the merger of the two NCPs is at all happening, then it should happen on certain terms and conditions. We cannot take anyone in our party; they must follow the process and fulfil the terms and conditions. Ajit Pawar will make the final decision. Whatever he says, that will be final.”

Sharad Pawar has not come up with a clear merger proposal either. He only hinted recently that a group of leaders in his party wants to merge the two parties. However, he quickly clarified that his daughter, Supriya Sule, the NCP SP Lok Sabha MP from Baramati, would decide on this merger.

Pawar also said he does not want to join hands with the BJP. That complicates matters because the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is part of the Mahayuti government, which includes the BJP.