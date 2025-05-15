ASI expands training programme in underwater archaeology

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has launched an initiative to train archaeologists in the specialised field of underwater archaeology and has reached out to archaeology departments, museum authorities, and institutions engaged in exploration and research across various states, inviting them to participate in its training programme.

The training is aimed at enhancing expertise and building capacity in underwater archaeology, which involves the study of submerged sites, artefacts, and landscapes linked to human activity beneath bodies of water.

Professor Alok Tripathi, Additional Director General and head of ASI’s Underwater Archaeology Wing (UAW), has written to the directors of the concerned departments and institutions informing them about the upcoming training session.

Officials and faculty members working in archaeology, with a reasonable ability to swim, are encouraged to apply. The deadline for applications is 26 May.