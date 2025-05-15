At least 10 militants killed in gunfight in Manipur, operation underway

IMPHAL: At least 10 militants were killed in a gunfight with an Assam Rifles unit in Manipur's Chandel district, officials said.

The operation is still in progress, they said.

The Army's Eastern Command said in a post on X on Wednesday, "Acting on specific intelligence on movement of armed cadres near the New Samtal village, Khengjoy tehsil, Chandel district, close to the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched an operation on May 14."